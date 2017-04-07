New Coach Brian Vaughn tell his Players: ‘We Can Win Right Now’

New Lynn Classical head football coach Brian Vaughan said his team can win right now.

“The word ‘rebuilding’ is not in my vocabulary,” said Vaughan at the team’s awards banquet held at Luxury Boxx Sports Bar in Malden.

Vaughan, a former Lynn English and Northeastern University star running back, took over the program following the 2016 season, succeeding Tim Phelps as head coach.

Vaughan told his returning players that Classical can be a contender for an MIAA playoff berth next season if the players work hard in the off season and remain dedicated to the program.

At the banquet, Lynn’s Brian Castellanos gave an inspiring and emotional speech about growing up in Lynn and overcoming financial hardships within his family to achieve his dream of playing college football and earning a degree from Framingham State University.

Assistant coach Rob Sirois also energized the crowd with his remarks about the future prospects for the Rams.

Classical ended its 2016 season in unbelievable fashion when Marcus Rivera returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown that produced a 21-20 victory over English on Thanksgiving. The play, which involved laterals and some well-executed blocks by special teams’ players, brought national attention to Rivera and the Classical team.