Breaking Communication Barriers in the Lynn Community

A new one-hour radio program in Lynn called “Orientacion Juridica A La Comunidad” has been sharing news and information with its Lynn-area listening audience since the beginning of the new year. The bilingual program host and Lynn resident, Eulogio Portes, invites informative guests to join him each week. The weekly Saturday morning radio program airs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 89.3 FM or online at www.radiotorrente.org

Although it is primarily a Spanish language program, frequent guests help drive informative bilingual conversations in English and Spanish. The radio station itself is a faith-based station however the one-hour Saturday morning program is distinct and is focused on sharing information about the community and topics of interest to the community.

Topics featured to date include: Education, Avoiding Scams, Avoiding the Unauthorized Practice of Law, Immigration -Get Accurate Information from USCIS, Naturalization – Study for the Test, Child Support, College Opportunities as well as the many programs available at North Shore Community College (NSCC).

Portes, an alumnus of North Shore Community College, has had several guests on the show with an NSCC connection. NSCC Multi-Cultural Enrollment Specialist, Esperanza Herrera, was a recent featured guest and NSCC President Patricia A. Gentile and Professor Jane Levesque have been guests multiple times.

“We are so proud of our alum for creating this great community resource,” said President Gentile. “At NSCC we know that our future growth will come from the Greater Lynn area and thus we are grateful to have this program to use to better educate and attract the diverse residents of the city. One of our strategic goals is to formally become a federally-recognized Hispanic Serving Institution so being able to better connect with that audience is vitally important to us.”

“My radio program is trying to empower the community through knowledge,” said Portes. For more information about the show, contact Portes at eportes01@gmail.com or at 978-230-9599.