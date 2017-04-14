Conlon Family to Award Scholarship

In 1996 to honor the memory of Michael J. Conlon, Lynn English Class of 1992 and Babson College, Class of 1996, a Memorial Scholarship was established. Sadly, Michael’s sister died on Feb. 10, 2011 from Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Michelle also graduated from Lynn English, Class of 1990 and Babson College, Class of 1994.

We, her family, have decided to award this scholarship in emmory of both Michael and Michelle whose school and sports careers turuly mirrored each other.

An award of $1,500 will be given to one semior from each of Lynn’s three public high schools. The award is to be presented during Senior Awards Night to a male/female who best meets the following criteria: Varsity athlete, excellent school citizen, and evidence of academic success. The candidate must also have been accepted to a two-or-four-year college and is need of finacial assistance.

All applications are due by Friday, May 12 and are currently available in each school’s guidance offices.