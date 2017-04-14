NSCC Presents George Orwell’s Animal Farm

North Shore Community College (NSCC) and The Performing Arts Council present George Orwell’s Animal Farm, adapted by Ian Wooldridge and directed by Matthew Woods.

The neglected animals of Manor Farm overthrow their keepers, and vow to create a utopian society where one belief reigns supreme: all animals are equal. Through hard work and determination, the animal’s experiment begins to succeed–until leadership falls to the clever pigs, whose new rule becomes a cruel tyranny of its own.

Performances will be held at Lynn Arts, Inc. 25 Exchange Street, Lynn on April 28 at 7 pm, April 29 at 3 pm and 7 pm and on April 30 at 3 pm.

$7 general admission, $5 students & seniors. Seniors may take advantage of an additional discount by using the promotional code: NSCC17.

To purchase tickets log onto https://nsccanimalfarm.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Matthew Woods at matwoods@northshore.edu, or call Student Engagement, 781-593-6722, x2164.