Sacred Heart School Easter Basket Drive

In the lunchroom cafeteria of the Sacred Heart School is a table stacked with Easter baskets wrapped in pink cellophane and pastel ribbons. As a school-wide Lenten project, students from each classroom collected goodies to donate to the Lynn Shelter Association’s Green Street Shelter.

“It was rewarding to see all of the families come together to support the less fortunate,” said Principal Mary DeAngelo. “We are blessed with what we have.”

Organized by the Student Council, the Sacred Heart School has gathered enough toys, candy, and marshmallow Peeps of every color to fill 40 baskets for children ages, three-17. Students also packaged 17 boxes of clothing for families in need, and will be presenting monetary donations.

“It’s important to give back to charities because we are already gifted with blessings,” said Gabriel Mieses, 6th grade, whose goal is to make 50 baskets for next year.

Because of the generosity of Sacred Heart School families, the Student Council hopes to donate Easter baskets and clothing to another local shelter, and continue partnering with the Lynn Shelter Association in other projects.

“We’re trying to share what we know about Easter with others. Each class was more than happy to,” said Student Council President, Emily O’Connor, 8th grade. “By the first week we had a ton from each class. I hope that the Sacred Heart continues to do this for years to come.”