3rd Annual Project Wheels Road Race April 30

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The 3rd Annual Walk, Run, & Roll 5K will be presented by The Project Wheels Foundation on April 30, beginning in Wyoma Square.

The Walk, Run and Roll 5K is a benefit fundraiser road race to help people afflicted with Friedreich’s Ataxia, a debilitating, life-shortening, degenerative neuro-muscular disorder, which affects about one in 50,000 people in the United States. All funds raised will be used to assist individuals living with Freidreich’s ataxia (FA).

Te Project Wheels Mission Statement says, “Project Wheels strives to help and assist people living with FA in their attempt to live quality independent lives.”

The race will be held on April 30, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. from Rolly’s Tavern on the Square, which is located at 338 Broadway, Lynn, Mass.

Pre-Race Day Fees are $30 for general participants and $15 for Children under age 12. Day of Race Registration is $40 per person at Rolly’s Tavern on the Square

The Pre-Race Packet Picku will be held on Saturday April 29th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New England Running Company, 43 Enon Street, Beverly, MA 01915

All participants who pickup on the 29th will be entered to win a free pair of running shoes compliments of New England Running Company!

Day of Race Registration & Packet Pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on race day at Rolly’s Tavern on the Square

Following the race all participants are invited to an all-you-can-eat Post Race Pancake Breakfast at Rolly’s, to help participants regain some of the calories they lost.

For more information please contact projectwheels2012@gmail.com or if you would like to sponsor The Walk, Run & Roll!!