Police Still Searching for Easter Sunday Shooter

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

According to Lynn Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the search is still on for a male shooter who fired up to six shots at two men at approximately 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, outside of 25 Exchange Street, also known as the LynnArts in Lynn’s Central Square.

The shooting has left one man dead and another recovering from his injuries at Massachusetts General Hospital. Police have not released the name of any suspect in the case and there has been no information about the suspect’s appearance since the shooting was first reported.

The man who was killed in the incident has been identified as 46-year old Leonardo Clement of Lynn. The second victim, who was with Clemet at the time of the shooting, has not been identified. However, in a press release he was reported as being in stable condition.

According to previously published reports, at least one witness has told police that he saw the two victims arguing with the gunmen just before the shooting happened.

The shooting is being jointly investigated by the Lynn Police and members of the Essex State Police Detective Unit. The Massachusetts State Police detectives units are consulted in all suspected murder cases in Massachusetts.

The Lynn Journal will continue to follow this story, until the shooter is identified and charged.