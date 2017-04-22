Throwing His Hat into the Race:Jaime Figueroa Announces His Candidacy for Lynn Councilor-At-Large

Jaime Figueroa announced his candidacy for Lynn councilor-at-large at a campaign kickoff reception April 12 at Trios on Market Street.

Figueroa is a graduate of North Shore Community where he was inducted in the Honor Society. He will receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University in December.

Figueroa is very active in the Lynn community. He serves as the treasurer of the Lynn Community Association and has coached baseball and basketball in the city.

He told the large gathering of supporters, “Running for office takes a lot of commitment, dedication, and sacrifice. To serve the public, one must devote their time for the betterment of others, to address their concerns, to be there in time of need, to make tough decisions and to act in the best interest of your constituents.

“On the Council, I will be a voice of reason, a voice of determination, and a voice for all the people of Lynn.”

Figueroa said he would focus on three areas: education, the revitalization of the community, and job development.