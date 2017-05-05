Anna Maria College Students Turn to Volunteer Service for Spring Break

This spring, ten Anna Maria College students spent their spring break volunteering in Conway, SC to help the local Habitat for Humanity chapter.

Joined by two Anna Maria staff members, student volunteers took on a variety of construction assignments in a Habitat for Humanity home-building project. Students spent time learning more about Conway’s Habitat for Humanity Chapter and have the opportunity to explore the surrounding area. This is the fourth consecutive year for Anna Maria students using their winter and spring breaks for volunteer service.

Those participating in the 2017 Alternative Spring Service Break include Massachusetts students Elizabeth Casella, Athol; Samantha Allison, Buzzards Bay; Kaylee Marshall, Ware; Lauren DiPillo, Canton; Liam Egan, Mendon; Kristan Richardson, Tewksbury; Matthew Braz, Milford; Bedelyne Dabel, Lynn; and Connecticut native Bryanna Tobin, Deep River.

About Anna Maria College

Anna Maria College is a private, co-educational institution founded in 1946 by the Sisters of Saint Anne. With an annual enrollment of 1,500 students, the College prides itself on providing a values-based, service-focused liberal arts education. AMC has grown to offer a variety of undergraduate majors, as well as many graduate and certificate programs, both on-ground and online. The small student-faculty ratio allows for a highly personalized learning experience, while the modest class and campus size allow for optimal student involvement. The College offers 13 Division III NCAA athletic programs for men and women. Anna Maria’s campus is conveniently located just minutes away from Worcester, MA on 192 acres in Paxton