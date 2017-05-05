Langlois at the Helm:English Graduate Launches Semi-Professional Soccer Team

By Cary Shuman

Jonathan Langlois thought he would still be playing soccer at the age of 32, but instead he’s taken his passion for the sport to another level: he is the new owner of a semi-professional soccer team based next door in Revere.

Langlois, a 2003 graduate of Lynn English and currently an assistant varsity soccer coach at Lynn Classical, has launched the Boston Siege soccer club that competes in the highly competitive Champions Soccer League USA, Fourth Division.

“I’ve always been very involved in soccer whether it be youth or adult soccer and I’ve owned teams at the local, amateur level in the past and I just finally decided it was my turn to step up and take the North Shore in to the next level and develop soccer players for the pro level or overseas leagues,” said Langlois.

He is involved in all aspects of the Siege’s operations. He picked out the uniforms, appointed the head coach, Luke DeDeus, and handles the team’s marketing, media and promotions. As the vice president of the Champions Soccer League USA, he assigns the officials for all league games.

Two members of the Boston Siege are from Lynn, former Classical player Rafael Rosa and former Tech player Jose Alas.

The Siege won their season opener, 5-0, over the New Hampshire Rovers. Its next home game is against the Lincoln Club Bay Football of Rhode Island this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere.

“We had about 100 fans at our first home game,” said Langlois, who works for the United States Postal Service. “We’re going to stay in Revere until we are financially stable and then venture forward in the soccer pyramid.”

Beantown Southie, a green-screen photography company, is one of the team’s major sponsors.

Langlois remains committed to Lynn Youth Soccer, where he played up until the age of 16. He is the head coach of the LYS fourth-grade team and the director of player and coach development in the program. He is working with soccer coach Soren Johnson to bring a club program to the city of Lynn.

At Lynn English, Langlois was the starting goalkeeper in his senior season before he sustained a season-ended broken collarbone injury in the Classical game. He attended Dean College.

Jonathan is the son of Robert and Carol Langlois. His older sister, Christine, played tennis at Lynn English.

He and wife, Christine [Kenerson], a former Lynn English soccer player, in Lynn and they have two children, Cameron, who is a 9-year-old goalkeeper in Lynn Youth Soccer, and a daughter, Riley, who takes ballet lessons.

The Siege play in the same league with the Lynn United team that is run by Eric Moreno.