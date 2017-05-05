Massachusetts Small Family Business Hits A Milestone:Welch Florist of Lynn is Celebrating 70 Years in Business and Continues to Serve Multiple Generations of Families

In 1947 Tom & Margaret Welch started a floral business located on Union Street across from St. Joseph’s Church in downtown Lynn, then moved to Essex Street in 1977 to take advantage of a retail space with a corner location and plenty of parking. David Daley and Keith Saunders bought the business in November 1987 because they wanted an established florist shop to which they could build upon and the city of Lynn was their f first choice because David had a connection to Lynn. “Dave’s father worked in Lynn his whole life and he spent many days with his mother and grandmother as a child shopping in Lynn,” Keith shared and added, “The Welch family had a great reputation and each sibling owned and operated their own businesses. When we saw the business for sale we were very interested.” Prior to purchasing the business Daley was a floral designer and Saunders was as a manager in a large supermarket chain so they combined their creative and business skills.

A lot has changed in the flower business since 1987 and Daley and Saunders will credit their continued success to technology, quality products and excellent customer service, “Our customers are from the North Shore area and with today’s growing technology more people are using our website to order online.” Social media and their reputation are also key. Saunders stated, “having the highest quality flowers, excellent customer service and being hands on owners to ensure consistency sets us above our competitors.” Collaboration and commitment to the community is also key; they have great working relationships with Local funeral homes, Nursing homes, Venues and Schools. Every year they participate in fundraising activities with all the Lynn High Schools and Middle Schools selling flowers and gifts with a percentage of the sales going back to the schools.

Having a business that’s been around for 70 years afforded them opportunities to work with multiple generations of families such as the flowers they provided for a wedding and then 25 years they provided flowers for when the couple renewed their vows. They have sent many flower orders to welcome newborns to then the proms of those children and then even their wedding flowers. In regards to sympathy arrangements, they have helped families with beautiful flowers to remember parents and Grandparents.

When many brick and mortar retail shops are closing, Daley and Saunders are optimistic about their continued success, “People today want higher end flowers, more unique designs and are willing to pay for that service.”

To learn more about Welch Florist go to www.WelchFlowers.com