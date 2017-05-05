Obituaries 05-02-2017

Rendle Taylor

Will be remembered for his love of family, friends, laughter and for making people smile wherever he went

Rendle F. Taylor passed away peacefully on April 22 in Sarasota, Florida.

Rendle was born in Lynn on December 20, 1930 to Rendle Taylor and Gratia L. Hanson. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1946 and served in the US Navy from 1947 to 1951. He worked for the New England Telephone Company for 37 years before retiring in 1991.

Rendle lived in Salem and Plaistow, NH. He later wintered in Bradenton, FL from 1995 and became a Florida resident in 2005.

He was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Choir in Salem, NH for 14 years and the Franco-American Male Chorus. He was a member of Oneco United Methodist Church, East Bradenton, FL; Elks Lodge #65, Lawrence, MA; 32° Scottish Rite Mason; Master Mason of Lodge #147 Sarasota, FL and Sahib Shriners and Hillbillies also of Sarasota. Rendle will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his laughter and making people smile everywhere he went!

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Thelmas; three sons, Rendle, Mark and Kenneth and a daughter, Kimberly Porter; stepsons, Dennis O’Connor, Walter O’Connor and James O’Connor; daughters- in- law, Melissa Hall Taylor, Kathryn Mallon Taylor, Marie Scipione O’Connor and Lisa McLaughlin O’Connor. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: David Taylor, Rendle Taylor, Bryn Taylor, Heidi Porter, Kelly O’Connor, Dennis O’Connor, Alex O’Connor and also by many friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Dale Oulton Taylor, his son, Dana and his daughter, Jennifer.

Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 5 at Oneco United Methodist Church, 2112 53rd Avenue, E. Bradenton, FL 34203. A reception will be held at the Garden Lakes Clubhouse immediately after the service. The family requests memorial donations in Rendle’s name be made to Shriner Hospital for Children, 12502 USF Pine Dr. Tampa, FL 33612. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 26th Street Chapel 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207 in charge of arrangements. Condolences to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com