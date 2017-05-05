Suspect in Easter Shooting Arrested in Weymouth

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The suspect in an Easter Sunday shooting of two men in Lynn, which left one of the victims dead and the other seriously injured, was apprehended overnight Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after he was placed on the state’s Most Wanted Fugitive list.

According to a release from the Essex County District Attorney’s press office, William, A. Cash, 44 with connections to Boston, Lynn and Florida, was apprehended in Weymouth by State Police during the overnight hours between Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on shooting and murder charges on Wednesday morning. Few other details were released about Cash’s arrest or his whereabouts since the April 16 incident outside of Lynn Arts in downtown Lynn.

The double shooting left 46-year old Leonardo Clemente dead and 41-year old Prince Belin wounded.

At the time Belin and others were only able to provide police with a description of the alleged shooter and a description of the car he drove, a silver-gray 2005 Chrysler 300 with Massachusetts plates 3FS819.