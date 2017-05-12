Brian Field Announces for City Council

Brian Field announced his candidacy for councilor-at-large at a well-attended kickoff reception May 4 at the Porthole Pub.

“We are gathered her tonight because we share a pride for our city,” said Field. “We share hope that the challenges we are currently facing together in this city will be resolved. We are all part of the solution. Each and every one of us.”

Field, who has been a funeral director for more than 20 years, thanked his wife, Stefani, their three children, Sydney, Tyler, and Emma, his parents, Howard and Stella, and his father-in-law, Richie Messinger, for being “my biggest supporters.”

Concluding his remarks, Field said, “Your concerns are my concerns. Your ideas are my ideas. And with an open ear and a humble heart, I ask for the opportunity to serve you and serve our city as a councilor-at-large.”