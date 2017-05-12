Four Essex Tech Students Earn Gold Medals at Skills USA State Competition

Four Essex Technical High School students earned gold medals at the SkillsUSA State competition in Marlborough, and all four will go on to compete at the 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Louisville, Kentucky in June.

Carly D’Orlando, a junior from Middleton, took home gold in Cosmetology while the Career Pathways Showcase team made up of Environmental Technology juniors Rebecca Smalley of Lynn, Emma Murray of Danvers and Julia Parker of Haverhill also took home first place.

“This was an exceptional performance by our students at the state level,” lauded Essex Tech SkillsUSA Advisor and Information Technology Services Instructor Elaine Batzer, who noted that the school also won three other medals as well as a state officer position. “The winners succeeded because they spent so much time preparing. Their instructors and fellow students spent countless hours helping them prepare. Credit goes to the entire shop for these triumphs.”

The other medal winners were: Sara Leger, junior from Peabody, for Promotional Bulletin Board, Dan Sherburne, junior from Beverly, in Automotive Technology, and Joey Petrosino, senior from Beverly, in CNC Milling. Mathew Cunha, a junior from Peabody, was re-elected to serve another year as a State Officer.

More than 16,000 students, teachers and business partners are expected to participate in the National Leadership and Skills Conference. The weeklong event is a showcase of career and technical education students.

ABOUT ESSEX TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

Essex Technical High School opened in 2014 and represents the visionary work of leaders from our seventeen member districts, along with the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture, in merging the North Shore Technical High School, Essex Agricultural High School, and programs from Peabody High School. The Career and Technical education experience at Essex Tech is comprised of twenty-four program offerings clustered within four academies. Its mission is to create a culture of academic and technical excellence, encourage continuous intellectual growth, and promote professionalism, determination, and citizenship for all students. Essex Tech is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. Further information on the school may be found at http://www.essextech.net.