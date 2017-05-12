Lynn to Receive $1.5 Million for Local Road Repairs

Senator Thomas M. McGee (D-Lynn), Representative Lori Ehrlich (D- Marblehead), Representative Donald Wong (R-Saugus), Representative Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) and Representative Daniel Cahill (D- Lynn) are pleased to announce that the city of Lynn has been awarded Chapter 90 funding in the amount of $1,505,343 for local road repairs and improvements such as resurfacing, preliminary engineering, roadside drainage, structures, sidewalks, traffic control, and street lighting for Fiscal Year 2018.

“Chapter 90’s annual allocation of state funds allow municipalities to continue to invest in local roads and bridges,” said Senator Thomas M. McGee. “This continued investment into infrastructure helps improve the quality of life for citizens”

“It’s important to our communities that we were able to provide this helpful funding just as the road construction season heats up,” said Representative Lori Ehrlich. “Nobody like potholes, so it’s good for everyone for road work to get underway.”

“I’m glad to have worked together with my State Representatives, Senators, and the Governor on allocating the money to Chapter 90 that will go towards the improvement of our roads and towards the infrastructure of our local Towns and Cities” said Representative Donald Wong.

“I’m very pleased that the state continues to provide these much-needed funds for our local transportation infrastructure,” said Representative Brendan Crighton. “This investment will help people safely get to where they need to go, while at the same time benefiting our local economy.”

“We worked tirelessly as a delegation to ensure the City of Lynn received more funding this year than last, because without this money the City would not be able to pave or repair any of our roads or sidewalks” said Representative Dan Cahill.

Chapter 90 funds, allow cities and towns to focus on existing transportation infrastructure maintenance and improvements. The state funding for local road reconstruction, resurfacing, equipment, design and engineering helps to ensure the long term viability of the Commonwealth’s overall transportation infrastructure. Chapter 90 funding is a 100% reimbursable program based on a formula that takes into account municipalities’ road miles, population, and employment.