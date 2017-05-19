Brian LaPierre Holds Campaign Kick-Off Event

Brian LaPierre kicked off his second term for Lynn City Councilor At-Large at the Knights of Columbus in Lynn. The 43-year-old husband and father of two says he continues to work hard each and every day for all Lynn residents and has carved a spot on the Council as a problem solver and an effective voice for the city over the past two years. “I feel like I have been an outspoken and effective advocate for anyone who requests city services and will continue to work with my colleagues in city government to keep Lynn moving in a positive direction” he said.

“Lynn is in a unique position to really accelerate over the next two years and I am asking Lynn residents to join my family and I on this journey again so we can reach new heights as a community” LaPierre said. Some of the accomplishments he notes are responding to over 1,000 constituent requests, making Lynn a more pro-business friendly city, creating new sources of revenue with medical marijuana dispensaries, combatting the opioid crisis with Narcan equipped emergency vehicles and fighting to solve the net school spending crisis that still looms over both the city and school budgets.

“I look forward to building on the success of our first campaign two years ago, as I continue to meet new residents and re-connect with long time Lynners, I am honored and privileged to serve the city I love so much” said LaPierre.