Pick-Up Modern Joins LACC

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome new member, Pick Up Modern, located at 68 Exchange Street.

Pick Up modern is a vintage furniture and housewares business that offers, “a highly-curated mix of unique, well-crafted, and otherwise unavailable furniture, art and objects,” says its owner Laurence Howard.

“You can’t get what I sell at the mall, and that’s what I believe makes it special,” says owner Laurence Howard. “I love the thrill of unearthing pieces’ other people may have missed, and presenting them in the shop in a stylish and informed way. I’m the person who can go through an estate sale or a flea market and say “that’s by so-and-so designer, and it’s not a $5 piece, it’s a $500 piece!” I’ve sold pieces from $3 to $4,000 in the last year, which means there really is something for everyone when they come in to browse.”

Howard chose Lynn to establish her business, and joined the LACC, because she wanted to participate and be a part of the community. “I felt strongly that Lynn was where I wanted to be; after a year in business, I remain thrilled to be here. There is such diversity and energy in the city right now, lots of great things are happening.”

Pick Up Modern is attracting clients both locally and from metro-Boston. Howard adds that she markets and promotes the business through their website, social media, by hosting in-store events and workshops, selected art displays and by word of mouth.

For more information about Pick Up Modern call 781.842.1382, visit the website at www.pickupmodern.com or go to their Instagram and Facebook pages @pickupmodern