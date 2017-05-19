Rhonda Kallman to be Keynote Speaker at NSCC’s Commencement

North Shore Community College’s 51st Commencement will feature NSCC alumna Rhonda Kallman ‘80, founder and CEO of Boston Harbor Distillery and co-founder of the Boston Beer Company, brewer of Samuel Adams as Commencement Keynote Speaker.

The college expects to bestow approximately 1,000 associate degrees and certificates at the graduation, which will be held on Thursday, May 25 at Salem State University, 6-8 p.m.

Kelly Alvarez of Salem will be the student speaker. Alvarez will be graduating with an associate degree in criminal justice. Through perseverance, determination and grit TRIO student Alvarez overcame many challenges, including being homeless part of the time and raising her two children, to complete her education in two years. She will graduate with a 3.44 GPA and is transferring to Salem State University in the fall of 2017 to continue her education.

Samantha Jones of Gloucester will be this year’s Commencement Soloist.

Richard Yagjian ’68, of Peabody, will receive the NSCC Alumni Association’s 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award, which is presented annually to an NSCC graduate whose professional and personal achievements bring honor to themselves and the College. Candidates are chosen on the basis of integrity, character, professional accomplishments, and college or community service.

Yagjian, Executive Vice President & CEO of W. B. Hunt Company, Inc. in Melrose, is a past chair and trustee of NSCC’s Board of Trustees. He is also a past president and director of the NSCC Foundation.

Once again the college is inviting members of the first and second graduating classes to attend the ceremony and reconnect with former classmates as well as meet members of this year’s graduating class. Any members of the Classes of `67 or `68 who wish to attend should contact Catherine Anderson, Director of Board Relations, at 978-762-4000, x5483 or canderso@northshore.edu