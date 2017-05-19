Sen McGee to Hold Campaign Kickoff for Mayor of Lynn

Senator Thomas M. McGee and his family will hold his campaign kickoff this Friday, May 19th at the Knights of Columbus at 177 Lynnfield Street in Lynn from 6-9PM.

“Lynn is on the cusp of something big. We have always had the assets: talented, hardworking, diverse citizens; amazing natural resources like the woods and the waterfront; a downtown that’s coming alive with the arts and culture; neighborhoods that reflect the best of America. This race is about who can best bring our city together and realize our incredible potential at this pivotal moment in Lynn’s history,” said McGee, who announced his bid for Mayor of Lynn almost two months ago.

McGee is a lifelong Lynn resident who has represented the Third Essex District – which includes all of Lynn as well as Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott – in the Massachusetts State Senate since 2002.

As Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation since 2011, McGee has been a strong advocate for improving the state’s transportation system and fighting for regional equity, as well as for issues that include quality education and extended learning opportunities for all students in the Commonwealth, working to improve the lives of children and their families, ensuring accessible and affordable childcare and healthcare for working families, and expanding workforce training and development.

“I will be a mayor who works hard, always listens and wakes up every morning determined to create a better future for all Lynners” McGee added.

McGee, who was first elected to the Democratic State Committee in 1976, served as Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party from October 2013-November 2016.

Before his election to the Senate, McGee served four terms in the Massachusetts House of Representatives representing West Lynn and Nahant. Prior to holding office, McGee practiced law both privately and as an Assistant District Attorney for Essex County. McGee lives with his wife Maria and their 19 year-old twins in Lynn.