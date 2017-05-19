Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Boston

By Kristen Alberino

Social Security continues to evaluate and improve how we protect what’s important to you. We take this responsibility seriously, and we have a robust cybersecurity program in place to help protect the personal information you entrust to us. Adding additional security measures to safeguard your personal information — but making them easy to use — is a vital part of keeping you safe and secure.

Most people who do business with us online use our my Social Security portal, where, if you currently receive benefits you can:

Request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements;

Get your benefit verification letter;

Check your benefit and payment information and your earnings record;

Change your address and phone number;

Start or change direct deposit of your benefit payment;

Request a replacement Medicare card; and

Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

If you currently don’t receive benefits, you can request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements, check the status of your application or appeal, as well as access a number of other useful resources. Since my Social Security became available in May 2012, more than 30 million people have created and use my Social Security accounts.

As of June 10, 2017, we require a second method to check the identification of my Social Security account holders when they register or sign in. This is in addition to the first layer of security, a username and password. You will be able to choose either your cell phone or your email address as your second identification method. Using two ways to identify you when you log on will help better protect your account from unauthorized use and potential identity fraud. If you plan to select email as your second method, you can ensure that the one-time security code email does not go into your spam or junk folder by adding NO-REPLY@ssa.gov to your contact list.

We’re committed to using the best technologies and standards available to protect our customers’ data. This new security advancement is just one of the ways we’re ensuring the safety of the resources entrusted to us.

The my Social Security portal will also now automatically adjust to the size of the screen and kind of device you are using – such as a tablet, smart phone, or computer. No matter what type of device you choose, you will have full, easy-to-use access to your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount/.

Our new my Social Security design puts you in control — whether you’re using a computer, smart phone, or tablet.