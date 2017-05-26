Gannon Golf Club Memorial Service Monday

Gannon Golf Club will conduct the annual memorial service for members on Monday, Memorial Day, May 29th promptly at 11:00AM. The program is hosted by Golf Professional Dave Sibley, Steve Murphy and Chris Carter, owners of (GFMI) Golf Facilities Management Inc. and Gannon Inner Club and Gannon Building Association, Lynn.

Funeral Directors David J. Solimine, Sr., Joel Solimine and Mike Phelps are co-chairmen of the program. The United States Marine Junior ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) at Lynn English High will present the colors. Quartet from the Lynn School music program will sing the National Anthem and God Bless America. Quartet members are Travis Davis, Bridget Sanchez, Ysmaaely Torres, and Brian Patton.

Reverend James H. Riley, the club chaplain, will conduct a prayer service. Following the half hour service a brunch will be served, catered by Diamond Catering and sponsored by the Men’s Inner Club and Gannon Building Association.

A golf cart shuttle service will be provided from the lower parking areas off of Great Woods Road to the memorial service location. In the event of rain there will be ample coverage from the weather for all attendees.

Members absent for tee time this year are:

Larry Gannon

Wendy Meninno Hayes

Dennis “Fitzy” Fitzgerald

Jim Halligan

Mary Gardner

Norman Dodge

Sam Serino

Edward “Butch” Barlow

Perry Bentley

Also remembered will be:

Delma A. Mamos

Lauren Chambers

Lynda J. Elwell

Doris A. Glowacz

Dorothy Ocates

Esther Agganis

Harry Ofilos