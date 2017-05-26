Lynn Brewery Hosts 2nd “Blast Off” Festival:Family Friendly Event Highlights the Spirit of Local Craft Brewing

By Joseph Domelowicz jr.

For the second year in a row, Lynn’s only brewery, Bent Water Brewing Co., kicked off the spring with a large outdoor aimed at introducing people to their beers, and setting the tone for summer.

They also used the opportunity to help out a local charity, as the event raised $5,000 for a local non-profit that support the arts and seeks to “brighten” the dreary walls of downtown office buildings and styreetscapes.

“One of the biggest things the craft beer industry is all about is paying back to the community,” said Caitlin Kreitman, Bent Water’s event manager. “We’re beering it forward by using our beer to support the community.”

The event attracted well over 1,000 people with free admission, but a recommended donation of $5-$10 with proceeds going to Beyond Walls. The work the group is doing in the downtown will boost the city’s morale, Kreitman said.

“Beautifying anything automatically picks someone up,” she said. “The fact that it’s a crowd funded, Lynn supported, Lynn grassroots organization, that’s what we love.”

In addition to the locally produced craft beer, the event featured live music from local musicians, games for kids and food trucks.

The brewery also presented six new beers including Sluice Juice #4, Sherry Baby II, White Rose, Concrete Kiss, X-Series No. 17, and Blast Off.

White Rose, is a coffee IPA named after the White Rose Coffeehouse in Central Squarein Lynn and seemed to be popular with attendees.

Kreitman said the release of the new beers will hopefully attract business in the summer months.

“That’s why we called it the blast off event,” she said. “It’s a nice fun event that launches everyone off into summer.”