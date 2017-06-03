Letter to the Editor

THE LYNN HUNGER NETWORK

To the Editor:

This May the Annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive made a big difference in the lives of thousands of people in Lynn and surrounding communities. The member organizations of the Lynn Hunger Network are grateful to the Letter Carriers Union Branch #7 for collecting donations of non-perishable food. On May 13 Coordinator Frank Quartarone and scores of Branch #7 carriers did an exceptional job collecting and loading more than 28,000 pounds of donated goods in their trucks and cars for later distribution to neighbors in need of food. The Stamp Out Hunger Drive, in its 25th year, is a major project for the letter carriers nationwide, and we are grateful for their commitment and compassion here and across the country.

We also want to thank the residents of Lynn, West Lynn, Saugus, Swampscott, and Nahant for their generosity in donating the food which is distributed to our neighbors via local food pantries and other organizations. We extend our deep appreciation to Alan Kline of Lynn Ladder and Scaffolding Company for again donating his Boston Street location to receive and distribute the food.

It was inspiring to see the mail trucks rolling in, loaded with bags and boxes of donated food, as well as the hundred or so volunteers from Lynn Tech, The Food Project. SKILLS USA, St. Pius YNIN, Boy Scout Troop 53, St. John’s Prep, My Brother’s Table and Yale University friends and alumni. These groups along with individuals from area organizations helped unload the mail trucks, sort the food, and pack sorted boxes throughout the day.

On behalf of the participating food pantries and distribution sites at St. Stephen’s, St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s SVdP, St. John’s, The Salvation Army, Calvary Christian, The Lynn Emergency Shelter, LCHC as well as My Brother’s Table and other groups that feed people in need with the Lynn Hunger Network, we thank everyone for making a difference.

Sincerely,

Mary Magner for the Lynn Hunger Network