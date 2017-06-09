Breaking Ground

St. Mary’s High School held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, $9 million STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) building. The three-story building will be situated between the William F. Connell Academic Center and Tony Conigliaro Gymnasium. Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony

Wednesday morning are, from left, Paul Price, board of trustees, Bruce Gordon, president, Columbia Construction, William Mosakowski, chair, board of trustees, Glenn Morris, chair, Building Futures Campaign, James Ridley, school principal, Grace Cotter Regan, head of school, the Rev. Brian Flynn, pastor, St. Mary’s Parish, James Lyle, board of trustees, Marnie Moore, board of trustees, Darrin Ball, building committee, and Susan Blanchard, board of trustees