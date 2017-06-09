City Offering Affordable Home Composter

The City of Lynn is offering a home composter called the Earth Machine for $25, thanks to funding from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

“We are offering these composters to Lynn residents because it will decrease solid waste in the city, and more people composting and gardening makes for a better city with,” said Lisa Nerich, DPW associate commissioner.

MassDEP estimates that food waste accounts for more than 25 percent of the waste stream in Massachusetts after recycling – more than one million tons per year. Diverting these materials from disposal facilities reduces the amount of waste going to landfills and incinerators and conserves natural resources.

Currently, only 10 percent of food waste is diverted. According to Mary Gatlin of the Lynn Community Gardens program, “Composting is a great way to divert food waste for residents, especially if they garden. The composting process turns organic material, such as food, leaf and yard waste, and waxed cardboard into a rich soil amendment that will both improve their garden and lower the carbon footprint of the soil.”

Residents can download an order form from the Lynn DPW website –lynnma.gov/citydepartments_publicworks.shtml — and either mail in the form along with a check for $25 or take it into the DPW at 250 Commercial St. and pay with either cash or a check.