McGee Endorsed by Lynn Firefighters and PFFM

Tom McGee recently received unanimous endorsements from the officers and members of Lynn Local 739 and from the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts for Mayor of Lynn. The endorsements were voted on and officially announced at the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts state meeting last month at St. Michael’s Hall in Lynn.

A letter signed by Rich MacKinnon Jr., the President of the PFFM read “The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM), representing more than 12,000 firefighters across The Commonwealth, is proud to endorse you as a candidate for Mayor, City of Lynn. The work you have done for working families as a State Rep and State Senator speaks for itself. You represent the values that we, collectively as a profession, continue to fight for. The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts is proud to support those who support us.”

In a separate letter from Lynn Local 739, Michael O’Connor, the local President says “I am pleased to inform you that at our most recent meeting of the Lynn Firefighters Local 739 we, as a body voted unanimously to endorse you for Mayor of Lynn. We know firsthand the hard work and hard votes you have taken for Labor and for the fire service across the state and here in Lynn in particular. The body of work over your years of service at the State House as both a State Representative and a State Senator is second to none. We believe that you are uniquely qualified to lead the City of Lynn. We are confident that you will continue to represent the values that Lynn Firefighters Local 739 fight for every day and that you will keep the best interests and safety of our members, our families and our retirees in mind as we move Lynn forward together.”

When asked for comment McGee said “I am honored to receive the endorsement from the PFFM and Lynn Local 739. We as citizens truly appreciate the service and sacrifice that fire fighters make serving their communities. Firefighters are like a family; they are some of the hardest working people the city of Lynn has to offer. I am grateful for their support.”