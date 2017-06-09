McGee Receives Signatures to be on Ballot for Mayor

As of May 22nd, Tom McGee (D-Lynn) has submitted 614 certified signatures, which qualifies him for a spot on the ballot for mayor this fall. “I am happy to officially be on the ballot for mayor and look forward to campaigning over the next few months across the city. Since announcing my candidacy for mayor, I have been knocking on doors, speaking to people and listening to their thoughts and concerns for how the city should move forward. The people of Lynn care about this city and it is great to hear their ideas.” said McGee. The Preliminary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th, with the general City Election slated for Tuesday, November 7th.