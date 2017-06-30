Emma-Zin Ending:Trahant Selected as Agganis Softball Game MVP

By Cary Shuman

Emma Trahant is heading to the Lynn English Hall of Fame one day with one more major-league achievement on her resume: most valuable player of the 2017 Agganis All-Star Softball Game.

Trahant, a multi-talented three-sport (soccer, swimming, and softball) captain, was the unanimous choice for the South team’s top honor after excelling on defense with two sensational fielding plays and a base hit in the South team’s 4-4 tie Sunday afternoon at Fraser Field.

Earlier in the day, Trahant received the Agganis Foundation’s Patrick J. McManus Memorial Scholarship named for the former mayor of Lynn. Trahant will attend Curry College where she will be continuing her soccer career.

Twice during the Agganis Game, Trahant ranged far to her left to take away basehits from opposing batters, pivoting to make a strong throw to nip the runners at first base. She almost had a second basehit against St. Mary’s flame-throwing ace Mia Nowicki, who was the North MVP.

“It’s an honor to play in the Agganis Game and being from Lynn, this means a lot,” said Trahant, who was vice president of the LEHS Class of 2017.

In addition to being a Northeastern Conference All-Star in softball, Trahant was the leading scorer and MVP for the English soccer team and a recipient of the Mike and Michelle Conlon Award, Scholar-Athlete Award, and John Cahill Award in swimming.

Emma’s high school swimming coach is her mother, Lisa Trahant, who enjoyed the softball game at Fraser Field with her husband and Emma’s father, Matt Trahant. Being a longtime Lynner, Lisa understood the magnitude of the Agganis legacy and the prestige of being a game MVP.

“This is big. I am so proud of her and all her accomplishments. She never ceases to amaze me. It’s been a great four years. We were so happy with her four years at English. It was the best for her and for us.”

“This is a great way to end her career,” added Matt Trahant. “It was great to see all the girls who grew up playing softball together playing in their final game.”

Gary Molea, the former director of athletics and current vice principal at English, said that Trahant was one of the mainstays in the softball program for the last four years. Molea also praised her role as a student leader in the Class of 2017.

“Emma’s a great kid with a great personality. She was a three-sport captain and one of the top-ranked students in the class. When you talk about scholar-athletes, Emma is a shining example. I wish her the best at Curry and we’ll miss her a lot at the school.”