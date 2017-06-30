GLCC Donates to Beyond Walls Initiative

The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce recently donated $500 to the Beyond Walls Downtown Arts & Cultural Initiative. Beyond Walls mission is to create public art and lighting installations throughout downtown Lynn through public / private partnerships creating opportunities for economic development.

Also making a donation from his business was Rick Wood (pictured), from Wood & Associates Insurance Agency.

“The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce determined that a donation to support Beyond Walls fits with our mission to support economic opportunities and growth,” says GLCC President/CEO Leslie Gould. “Creating a vibrant arts and cultural destination where residents and visitors can walk to view a series of murals and lighting installations will undoubtedly support the businesses downtown with the hope of establishing new businesses opportunities. We congratulate Al Wilson and his efforts to move Lynn forward for all to enjoy.”

For more information about Beyond Walls go to www.beyond-walls.org. To donate go to www.patronicity.com/project/beyond_walls#.