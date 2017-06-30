GLCC Raises Funds for the REAL Program

Members of the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Women in Networking Committee (WIN) recently presented Jan Plourde, founder of The REAL Program, with a check for $300 to support their mission to improve literacy in Lynn. “REAL” stand for Reading and Educational Assistance for Learning. Proceeds were raised from a recent GLCC Women in Networking event.

The REAL Program has distributed over 50,000 children’s books in the Lynn Area, as well as 4,800 family meals. Plourde was recently named as one of 22 exceptional women of achievement at the YWCA of Lawrence, “Tribute to Women” celebration.

“Jan Plourde is truly an angel among us,” says GLCC President/CEO. “She has taken on an incredible mission with her heart and passion, and we are all witnessing a woman on a mission with the most positive and productive results. She should be commended for her dedication to the children of the Lynn Area. It was our honor to help The REAL Program.”

For more information about The REAL Program go to www.therealprogram.org or email or call Plourde directly atjan@therealprogram.org or 978-993-4425