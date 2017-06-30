Lynn English High School Sophomore Selected to Attend MA HOBY Seminar

The MA HOBY Leadership Seminar provides youth with unique leadership training to equip them with the tools they need to make a positive change in their home, school, and community.

Chrisneiris Difo Reynoso, a resident of Lynn, MA, was selected to attend the MA HOBY Leadership Seminar held June 16-18, 2017 at Bentley University in Waltham, MA. Chrisneiris was joined by 230 other high school leaders from across the state of Massachusetts. Representing Lynn English High School, Chrisneiris is the daughter of Carmen Reynoso.

Each spring, the MA HOBY Leadership Seminar hosts sophomores from public and private high schools who have been selected to convene for one weekend to recognize their leadership talents and to provide them with the tools to becoming effective and ethical leaders. Student participants (known as HOBY Ambassadors) take part in hands-on activities, hear powerful presentations from innovative and passionate speakers, and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and make a positive impact in their community.

At the end of their seminars, MA HOBY Ambassadors are challenged to give back by serving at least 100 volunteer hours in their communities. Students who complete the Leadership for Service (L4S) Challenge within 12 months of their seminar are eligible for the HOBY L4S Challenge Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Alumni who log 4,000 hours of service receive the President’s Call to Service Award from HOBY. To date, HOBY Ambassadors have performed over 3 million hours of volunteer service in their communities.

For further information about MA HOBY programs and sponsorship opportunities contact Gail Elmore, President of MA HOBY, at gail.elmore@outlook.com. Also, visit our website at www.mahoby.org. “Like” Massachusetts HOBY on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HOBYMA and follow the organization on Twitter, @mahoby. We are a year-round organization and have an activity every month.

MA HOBY is an affiliate of HOBY International. For 56 years, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) has helped to cultivate leaders by inspiring a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation. HOBY programs annually provide more than 10,000 local and international high school students the opportunity to participate in unique leadership training, service learning and motivation-building experiences. Following a motivational meeting with Dr. Albert Schweitzer during a trip to Africa in 1958, Actor Hugh O’Brian was inspired to establish Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY). “One of the things Dr. Schweitzer said to me was that the most important thing in education was to teach young people to think for themselves,” O’Brian said. “From that inspiration, and with the support of others who believe in youth and the American dream, I started HOBY to seek out, recognize, and develop outstanding leadership potential among our nation’s youth.” HOBY leadership seminars are held at 70 sites nationally and in 14 countries. HOBY also provides adults the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of youth by volunteering, and today more than 4,000 volunteers annually and over 425,000 alumni proudly make up the HOBY family. For further information on HOBY, visit www.hoby.org.