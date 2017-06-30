Meet You at Red Rock:Summer Isn’t Summer Without Popular Concert Series

It’s hot. The kids need a diversion and you could use some relaxation after a long day. What you need is a family activity that’s not too active but something outdoors, preferably somewhere cool. For a fun event that’s just right for a warm summer night, the beach is the place to go.

Each Thursday evening from July 6 through August 24, the Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach will co-sponsor with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation their popular concert series at Red Rock Park on Lynn Shore Drive.

This year’s concert series is sponsored by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, The Daily Item, Christopher’s Café, Tides Restaurant, Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council and Total Outdoor.

Now in its 21 year, the Summer Concert Series takes place every Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. until August 24. The bands are chosen to represent a wide range of music, from rock to blues to Celtic favorites and island tunes. A special concert on July 3 from 7-9 pm featuring the ever popular Lois Lane & the Daily Planets will take place followed by the Lynn Fireworks at 9 pm.

July 6 features the popular Brian Maes, July 13 is music by the Lexington Street Band, July 20 is the well know Mary Beth Maes, July 27 is the NightFlight Band, August 3 is Kevin Kennedy Shuffle Mode Band, August 10 is Tony Gallo & White Lightnin’ , August 17 is 4EverFab playing all Beatles music and closing out the Series on August 24 is the 12:01 Blues Band.

The Seventh Annual Children’s Concert will be held on July 29 from 11-2 featuring the Toe Jam Puppet Band along with face painters, balloon artists, marine animal touch tanks, arts and crafts for kids, yoga, the Lynn Fire and Police Departments. The Children’s Concert is sponsored by MetroPCS and Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn.

All concerts are free and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Coffee, soda, water, home made bakery items, refreshments and Friends T-Shirts, sweatshirts, hats and Tote Bags will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward the cost of the concerts.

The Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach, a non-profit organization, was organized in 1990 to protect and promote the wise use of our beaches and waterfront. The organization works with local and state elected officials along with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation in a partnership to promote Lynn and Nahant beaches.

For more information about the Friends and how to join visit their website at www.lynn-nahantbeach.org.