Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

The New Lynn Coalition and the Parks Department of Lynn, in sponsorship with Mass. Humanities, hosted the 7th Annual Reading of Frederick Douglass’ Speech, on July 3, at High Rock Tower. Families gathered in the park for the Independence Day celebration that included live folk music, and merengue and salsa dance routines at the base of the tower. Children road ponies, had their faces painted, and had sword fights with balloons in the grass. Friends, wearing tiny patriotic top hats, starry headbands, and red, white, and blue floral leis, enjoyed a recitation of the Declaration of Independence, and a reading of African American abolitionist, Frederick Douglass’s speech on the meaning of Independence Day for the slave before the fireworks display.