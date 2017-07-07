Lynn Community Association will host its 7th Annual State of the City address with Lynn Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy on Wednesday July 26th at 6:30p.m. The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus at 133 Lynnfield Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a question and answer session following the Mayor’s presentation, and light refreshments will be served when the program concludes. Everyone is welcome and there is no charge for admission.

The Association’s mission is to promote pride and ownership in the Lynn community through beautification, education, recreation, and neighborly relationships. More information can be found at www.lynncommunity.org.