A Day of Fun:Lynn Democratic City Committee to Host Gubernatorial Candidates at Annual Family Cookout and Food Drive

The Lynn Democratic City Committee’s Eighteenth Annual Family Cookout and Ninth Annual Food Drive will be held on Sunday, July 9th, from 2-5pm at the Lynn Museum, 590 Washington St, Lynn.

Confirmed attendees include Congressman Seth Moulton, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford, and the three announced Democratic candidates for governor, Jay Gonzalez, Bob Massie, and Setti Warren.

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy, Senator and candidate for Mayor Tom McGee, Representatives Daniel Cahill, Brendan Crighton & Lori Ehrlich and other local officials are also planning to attend.

The LDCC’s Family Cookout has been a fun, successful, and growing event over the years. It is a wonderful opportunity to get to know elected officials and candidates for office while spending time with friends, family, neighbors, and fellow Democrats.

Traditional cookout fare of hot dogs, hamburgers, and various salads will be served. The Lynn Democratic City Committee again will hold its annual dessert contest, with prizes awarded for the best homemade desserts.

In addition, and as part of the its ongoing Community Service Initiative, the LDCC is pleased to announce that it will be collecting donations of non- perishable food items for its Annual Food Drive. Cookout attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, pasta, etc. that will be donated to a local Food Pantry. For those who prefer to make monetary contributions, checks made payable to My Brother’s Table will be gratefully accepted.

Donation for the Family Cookout is $15.00 per person or $25.00 per family. For more information, please contact LDCC Chair Agnes Ricko at alfredricko@comcast.net or 781-599-9347.