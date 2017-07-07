The North Shore Area Educational Opportunity Center has Moved to a New Location in Lynn

The North Shore Area EOC is part of a statewide network of service sites under MassEdCO, Inc. The EOC is hosted by North Shore Community College and is funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The EOC’s mission is to assist low-income potential first generation college students gain access to higher education. Services include assistance with the college/technical school admission application process, the financial aid process, career counseling, and transfer counseling.

All assistance is free. Interested individuals can call our main number for an appointment at 781-477-2114 or drop by the EOC for information at North Shore Area EOC, 300 Broad Street, Room LW 157.