Boston Nightlife in Lynn:District 45 Now Open in East Lynn

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

East Lynn and the North Shore welcomed District 45 to the dining scene this past month, as the latest addition to The Neighborhood Restaurant Group chain opened its doors at 45 Lewis Street, in the site of the former Mildred’s Corner Café.

District 45 is intended to be a true neighborhood restaurant, in keeping with the parent company’s name. Chef Corey O’Shea is a Lynn native, who has spent the past 15 years practicing and perfecting his craft in Boston restaurants, including as an Executive Chef with the back Restaurant Group, before coming to TNRG.

Chef O’Shea has opened the doors of District 45 offering his take on classic New England favorites, with a menu that features steaks, chops, seafood and produce, all sourced locally and served in a casual, but exciting dining room, that also features a fun bar with bold original cocktails, craft beers and a refined wine collection all selected by Bar Curator Tim Kotkowski.

With chef designed sandwiches and appetizers in the $9 to $19 range and entrees in the $15 to $27 range, this is not your typical Lynn restaurant, but it will fit in with the likes of downtown Lynn restaurants such as The Blue Ox and Rosetti’s, among others.

District 45, like its sister restaurants in Newton, Reading, South Boston and Brighton, is envisioned as a true local restaurant and nightspot that will earn repeat and regular local customers, even as it draws in visitors from beyond the city’s borders.

The dinner menu is available nightly until 10 p.m., with a Late Night Menu available until closing each night.

District 45 has put East Lynn on the map as another part of the city, joining Downtown and Wyoma Square, where one can go to find a great meal and a good time.