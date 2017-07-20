LACC Member 2 Member Connections: Busy Bee Nursery School, Salem Five

Three years ago, a fateful meeting between Joseph Scianatico and Ashley Bennett at a Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours set a solid professional relationship in motion.

Scianatico is the Assistant Vice President, Market Manager for Salem Five on Boston Street and Bennett is the co-owner along with Sarah Treiber, of Busy Bee Nursery School located on 39 Severance Street, in Lynn.

The “tri-team” hit it off so much that Busy Bee Nursery School opened their account with Salem Five. But it didn’t stop there. When “Busy Bee” wanted to purchase their building, Scianatico was the first person they called.

“Joe is always accessible, efficient and prompt,” says Treiber. Bennett adds that her experience with Salem Five was so positive that when she and her husband needed a home loan they called Joe immediately.

“Joe is a go-to guy,” says Bennett. “I firmly believe he’ll do everything he can to help his customers.”

Ironically, but not surprising this business relationship came full circle when Scianatico needed day care for his toddler.

“My wife and I toured the facility and we were both impressed with Busy Bee’s professional and nurturing approach to learning,” says Scianatico. “My daughter loves going there. She absolutely loves going to school. We’ve seen her develop socially, she’s attending their summer camp and will attend until she’s ready for kindergarten.”

Over the past few years the two parties consider each other invaluable resources in the community due to the connections each bring to the table.

“Joe frequently invites us to other Chamber events so we can expand our network and be part of the community,” says Treiber.

“The LACC has allowed me to connect with businesses for my professional and personal needs as well from dry cleaning to insurance coverage,” says Scianatico.

Looking back, both parties agree that the opportunity to network and establish relationships with fellow business owners should be part of every business’ business plan.

To connect with Joe Scianatico at Salem Five call 978-720-5125 and to connect with Ashley Bennet and Sarah Treiber at Busy Bee Nursery School call 781- 599-2013. To discuss benefits to the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce please call 781-592-2900 or email the office at info@LynnAreaChamber.com.