Obituaries 07-18-2017

Ruth Ann Crevier

Of Mississippi, formerly of Lynn

Ruth Ann Crevier of Biloxi, MS, passed away Saturday, July 8 in Gulfport. MS. She was 74 years old.

Mrs. Crevier was born in Lynn and has been a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 17 years. She was a member of the Popps Ferry Baptist Church.

Mrs. Crevier is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard O. Crevier, Sr.; her daughter, Cynthia Lewis; two sons, Richard O. (Brenda) Crevier, Jr. and Frank E. Crevier; five grandchildren, David Lewis, Cassandra Nguyen, James Nguyen, Megan (Patrick) Byrnes and Katti Crevier; and two great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Melissa.

Funeral services were held on July 14, at Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road in Biloxi. To view and sign register book, visit: www.bradfordokeefe.com.