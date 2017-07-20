Phoenix Charter Academy Network’s Beth Anderson Named a Barr Foundation Class of 2017 Fellow

In recognition of her leadership and impact as Founder and CEO of Phoenix Charter Academy Network and within the Greater Boston community, Beth Anderson has been named a 2017 Barr Foundation Fellow.

As a member of the 2017 Class of Barr Fellows, Anderson will participate in a two-year program that includes a group learning journey, a three-month sabbatical, and facilitated retreats with her cohort. Phoenix Charter Academy Network will also receive a grant from the Foundation to support Anderson’s participation in the Fellowship, leadership and organizational development, and exploration of new ideas.

“I am so honored and excited to embark on this journey and learn from these exceptional Boston leaders,” shared Anderson. “Barr has curated an inspirational cohort, and I cannot wait to learn and grow alongside of these amazing folks. I am thankful to the Foundation for allowing me and Phoenix Charter this opportunity as they seek to grow the capacity for innovative civic leadership in Greater Boston.”

“The Barr Foundation is committed to investing in effective, visionary, and collaborative leaders. It is our privilege to recognize and support this exceptional group of leaders,” said Roger Nozaki, Barr Foundation Vice President. “Since the Foundation inaugurated the Barr Fellowship in 2005, these leaders have built a remarkable legacy of service and impact in Boston and beyond. We look forward to working with and investing in this newest class and their organizations, and seeing the impact of their individual and collective leadership.”

Joining 58 leaders recognized as Fellows since 2005, the 12 members of the 2017 Barr Fellows class are:

Beth Anderson, CEO and Founder, Phoenix Charter Academy Network

Clementina Chéry, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

Rev. John Finley, Co-Founder and Head of School, Epiphany School

Nigel Jacob, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics

Giles Li, Executive Director, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Darlene Lombos, Executive Director, Community Labor United

Marty Martinez, President and CEO, Mass Mentoring Partnership

Ayele Shakur, Regional Executive Director, BUILD Greater Boston

Colby Swettberg, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Lining Mentoring

Yusufi Vali, Executive Director, Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center

Dania Vázquez, Headmaster, Margarita Muñiz Academy

David Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Community Servings

For more information about the Barr Fellowship, including bios of the Class of 2017, previously-named Fellows, and eligibility and selection process, visit: www.barrfoundation.org/fellows.

About Phoenix Charter Academy Network

The Phoenix Charter Academy Network operates a growing portfolio of free, open-enrollment, college preparatory public high schools that challenge resilient, disconnected students with rigorous academics and relentless supports so that they take ownership of their futures and succeed in high school, college, and as self-sufficient adults. Serving over 500 students across the state, Phoenix currently manages three schools: two public charter schools in Chelsea and Springfield, and a district school in Lawrence. These are some of the only schools that actively recruit over-age, disengaged, and at-risk students facing extraordinary challenges – such as teen parenting, homelessness, violence, and immigration – and empowers them for college success.

About the Barr Foundation

The Barr Foundation’s mission is to invest in human, natural, and creative potential, serving as thoughtful stewards and catalysts. Based in Boston, Barr focuses regionally, and selectively engages nationally, working in partnership with nonprofits, foundations, the public sector, and civic and business leaders to elevate the arts, advance solutions for climate change, and connect all students to success in high school and beyond. With assets of $1.7 billion, Barr is among the largest private foundations in New England and has contributed more than $834 million to charitable causes since 1999. For more information, visit barrfoundation.org.