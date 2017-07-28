Lynn Republicans Gather on Saturday

The Lynn Republican City Committee (LRCC) will hold its annual Cookout and Auction on Saturday at the home of Rick and Fran Wood.

We know Rick Wood well from his leadership of Wood and Associates Insurance Agency and his outstanding work as a member of the executive board of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce. Rick is very involved in the Lynn community and active in Republican circles and we know he will be rolling out the red carpet so that guests will be having a great time at the cookout.

Guest speakers at the event will include Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy, State Rep. Donald Wong, Ward 2 City Council candidate Rick Starbard, U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl, Massachusetts and Republican Chairwoman Kirsten Hughes.

We’re hoping that Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker stop by the cookout from their home next door Swampscott.

Another guest we hope will be in attendance is John Krol, chief of staff to Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy. John is always so personable and welcoming to the many guests at the cookout.

John Goodwin, communications director for the LRCC, expects a good turnout and welcomes residents to make reservations and attend.

We’re pleased that Lynn has an active Republican City Committee that is working hard to keep the community’s focus on the electoral process and the continuing effectiveness of our government at the local, county, state, and national levels.