Police Seeking Suspects, Information in Recent Spate of Armed Robberies

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

A pair of armed robberies on Sunday and Monday are being investigated as possibly the work of one suspect and a separate incident involving up to three men and an assault and robbery has police asking for the public’s assistance.

According to Lynn police, a knife was shown in two robberies at convenience stores in the morning hours on both Sunday and Monday, forcing police to look at the possibility of a serial robber operating in the city. In each of the variety store robberies a masked man showed a knife to the store clerk and left with a small amount of cash from the register.

The store clerk’s in both cases described a man of similar size wearing a mask and said the suspect was possibly a young, white male.

The first incident is reported to have taken place shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Highland Variety located at 96 Adams Street.

On Monday, a second similar robbery was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at Inner Convenience located at 100 Union Street.

The third incident, which took place on Sunday evening just before 6:30 p.m., involved a 27-year old male victim who flagged down police and reported that he had been robbed while walking near Mount Hood Terrace in the High Rock Tower area. In that incident the victim reported that he had been either punched or hit over the head with an unknown object and robbed of cash, a wallet and a cell phone. In that case the victim reported that there were three assailants.

Lynn Police are asking anyone with information about any of three incidents to call the Lynn Police tips line.