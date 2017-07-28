Red Rock Concert Series is Back

By Joseph Domelowicz Jr.

The Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach summer concert series at Red Rock Park is back and continuing this week as Rock and Roll act Night Flight takes the stage Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to bring a beach chair and a soft drink and enjoy a seaside concert under the summer sky at Red Rock Park Reservation on Lynn Shore Drive. The concert series has been a popular way for Lynners and those from surrounding communities to enjoy the summer twilight by the ocean for years.

The annual summer concert series in sponsored by the Friends of Lynn and Nahant Beach and their partners including: the Better Beaches Program; Christopher’s Café; The Daily Item; Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR); Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation; Lynn Community Development; Massachusetts Cultural Council; MetroPCS; Tides Restaurant and Pub; Total Outdoor; and Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn.

The series this year will continue beyond Thursday with the following events, all at Red Rock Park Reservation:

The Kids Days Festival Concert on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shuffle Mode on Thursday, August 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

White Lightnin’ on Thursday, August 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Fab 4 Beatles band on Thursday, August 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

12:01 Blues band on Thursday, August 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.