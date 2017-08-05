Massachusetts Activist Runners to Host 50-Mile Relay for Run 4 All Women

Four local women representing Run 4 All Women Massachusetts will run 50 miles along the shore of Massachusetts on Sunday, August 13, 2017, to raise awareness about women’s health, promote empowerment through fitness and raise funds for the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. The point-to-point relay begins in Gloucester at 5:30 a.m and ends in South Boston at 6 p.m.

The grassroots event is entirely volunteer-run and supported by local running groups and community organizations focused on political activism, women’s issues, and more. Supporters are invited to join anywhere on the 50-mile route to run, walk, or cheer on participants.

The Massachusetts event is led by Run 4 All Women Massachusetts Ambassador Charlotte Walsh, a long-time running advocate who recognizes running as a tool of social change. Walsh has used running to mobilize local running and walking communities and support of people who are homeless.

Four sister events will take place in Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California. Local leaders of each state chapter plotted a unique course and will raise funds for the state’s local Planned Parenthood affiliates. All teams are aligned with the national Run 4 All Women guiding principles, which are to empower women through fitness, raise awareness of women’s access to health care, and build bridges between communities through running.

“We are honored to accept the torch and continue the work started by activist-athlete Alison Desir, the New-York-based leader of Run 4 All Women. Her team accomplished an amazing run of 240 miles from Harlem to DC on the eve of the Women’s March and raised more than $100,000 for Planned Parenthood. Our one-day Massachusetts event will draw activists and runners together through fitness and community as we raise funds and awareness for women’s access to healthcare” said Walsh.

Details of the Massachusetts event can be found on the Facebook event page Run 4 All Women MA. Funds are being collected in support of Planned Parenthood at the website: https://www.crowdrise.com/r4awma.