McDonald Propels the Braves to Title

By Cary Shuman

Isaiah McDonald completed his Little League career in impression fashion, recording the win on the mound and igniting the winning rally for the Lynn Shore Braves who edged the Wyoma Red Sox, 8-7.

The talented 12-year-old also made a superb defensive play in the sixth. McDonald gloved a chopper and after tumbling to the field in front of the mound, he threw while on his back to first baseman Eldrian Bonilla, who made a nice scoop of the throw.

“I slipped on the dirt,” said McDonald, a seventh grader at Marshall Middle School. “Eldrian made a good play on the throw.”

McDonald said he was mostly a catcher for the Braves though he feels his best position is second base. His favorite player, of course, is Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox.

“It feels pretty good to win the championship,” said McDonald.

Looking over at his coach, Paul Hartford, as he was being interviewed, Isiaah said, “I love this guy. All of our coaches are great.”

Louise Ross spent the last two innings pacing behind the outfield fence as her son tried to wrap up the victory.

“I was very excited,” said Ross. “I was out there chanting for him. I knew he could do it. I actually told him, ‘hit one for mom,’ and he told me he would.”

Ross said she was hoping that her son’s last game would be memorable. He has played in the league since T-Ball.

“This is his last year in Lynn Shore so I knew he was excited and he wanted to make it his best in his last year.”

Reflecting on her son’s experience in Lynn Shore, a league that was revitalized by president Dave Dorgan, Ross said, “I love it here. It’s like family. The coaches are wonderful. The kids are wonderful. Isaiah is down here every day playing baseball. He loves all sports, but especially baseball.”