New Leader:Lynn Resident Cynthia Donovan Named Principal of Our Lady of the Assumption School in Lynnfield

By John Lynds

A former Lynn Public School teacher has been tapped to lead Our Lady of the Assumption School in Lynnfield. Last week Our Lady of the Assumption pastor, Fr. Paul Ritt, announced that Lynn resident Cynthia Donovan will be the new principal of the school.

Donovan taught at Our Lady of the Assumption for over 14 years where she was both a first and second grade teacher. She left Our Lady of the Assumption four years ago and became a teacher for Lynn Public School Schools. At the Cobbet Elementary School Donovan taught fifth grade in a Universal Design for Learning (UDL) inclusion classroom.

“I have a great love for Our Lady of the Assumption, a passion for academic excellence, a strong Catholic faith, and a commitment to build on the progress our school has made in recent years,” she said. “I taught at Our Lady of the Assumption for over 14 years and am tremendously excited to be returning to the school I love best as principal.”

Donovan said at Our Lady of the Assumption she and her staff strive to be one of the finest Catholic elementary schools in the Boston Archdiocese.

“Our extremely talented and dedicated veteran staff prepares each of our students to reach his or her full potential scholastically, socially, and spiritually,” she said. “From pre-K to eighth grade, our students are surrounded by a loving school community that fosters the love of God in all areas of daily school life. At Our Lady’s, we also offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities that include drama, track, cross country, basketball, cheerleading, band, choir, and after-school clubs.”

Donovan received her bachelor’s degree at Salem State College and just received a master’s degree in Education at American International College. A lifelong Lynn resident and St, Mary’s of Lynn High School graduate, Donovan resides in her hometown with her husband, Kevin, and her youngest daughter, Amy. Donovan also has two older daughters, Ashley and Allison, both of whom are alumni of Our Lady of the Assumption.

“Cindy is a well-known parishioner and highly respected educator in the Our Lady of the Assumption community,” said Father Ritt. “We are happy to have her back to our school, and are very eager to support her in new leadership role.”

As principal of Our Lady of the Assumption, a Catholic co-educational school, Donovan will oversee the education of approximately 320 students in preschool through eighth grade.