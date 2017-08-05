Red Sox Offer Lynn High Students Affordable Tickets

For less than the cost of movie ticket, Lynn students can enjoy the magic of Boston Red Sox baseball at Fenway Park this summer. The Red Sox are offering young fans affordable tickets to games through the team’s Student 9’s program, which provides high school and college students the opportunity to purchase $9 tickets with a valid student ID at every home game.

“We want to make sure that this new generation of fans finds Fenway Park accessible, affordable, and enjoyable. It’s essential to the future of our game,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. “We introduced the student 9’s to remove cost as a barrier for students, and allow for the spontaneity of deciding to come to a game last minute. Students can now come to Fenway Park for less than the cost of a movie ticket and with little advance planning.”

Student 9’s are the lowest priced tickets at Fenway Park and provide access with guaranteed standing room tickets and the potential for an upgrade pending availability.

Young fans can register to receive student offers by visiting redsox.com/student or text ‘students’ to the Red Sox at 23215 to sign up for alerts at any time.

Student tickets will be delivered to mobile devices or available through the Ballpark App. Students can scan their ticket directly from their phone when they arrive at the ballpark gates, and are asked to bring their student ID for verification to gain entry.

Student 9’s are part of the Red Sox’ “Calling All Kids” initiative, an ongoing effort to connect baseball to the next generation of fans. Calling All Kids aims to provide greater access to Red Sox games, enhance the kids experience at Fenway Park and celebrate the game of baseball in the community.