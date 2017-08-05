Swampscott Sox Start Playoffs Against Marblehead

The Swampscott Sox of the North Shore Baseball League begin their playoff run tomorrow night against the Marblehead Seasiders at Swampscott Middle School. First pitch is set for 6:30. For the 33rd year in a row, the Swampscott Sox, led by manager Joe Caponigro have clinched a playoff spot and have their eyes set on taking the championship trophy back home to Swampscott.

After an amazing regular season, going 18-6 and taking home first place honors, the Sox will accept nothing less than a championship summer. The last time the Sox won the league was back in 2012 when they took down the North Shore Phillies in a hard fought series. Since then, the Sox have yet take home the hardware. This year is going to be different. The Swampscott Sox have a bitter taste in their mouths from last year after getting knocked out in the second round by the Peabody Champions in a 27 hour game that was called for darkness and continued the next day.

Over the past few summers the Swampscott Sox have had the talent but have seen the trophy snatched from their finger tips. In a playoff setting like this with the first series being 3 games, the second series being 5, and the final series being 7, it’s tough to win it all without pitching. Luckily, the Sox have added some key members to the pitching staff this off season. The staff is lead by verterans Ben Kendrew and Erik Fields. New comer Chris Murphy who is a Swampscott local and Stonehill College standout has been lights out for the Sox this summer. Along with Murphy, Jp Reiling, Mike Richardson, and Ryan Keleher all from Salem State have seen major success toeing the slab for the Sox. On the offensive side, the Swampscott Sox are a threat. With some of the best hitters around, it’s never an easy outing for the opposing pitcher. Leading the league in average over the past 3 summers the bats always are hot for the boys in black. It’s safe to say the Swampscott Sox have what it takes to be crowned the champions of the North Shore Baseball League this summer, but will they put it all together and bring the trophy back home to Swampscott? Only time will tell.

When asked about the playoffs and if he thinks his team has what it takes to win their 14th championship, manager Joe Caponigro left me with this, “So I have been involved for 39 years in the league and have seen everything. From getting swept in the first round by the last seed to being down 3-0 in the finals and winning four straight for the championship. This is our 33rd year in the league.. this is our 33rd consecutive year in the playoffs.. we have won 13 championships and lost in the finals several times as well. Take PRIDE in the legacy that has evolved over the years and be PROUD that you are now part of this.”