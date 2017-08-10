Essex Heritage Presents Trails & Sails Weekends

Interested in taking a guided walk through Lynn Woods or the Saugus River Estuary at Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site? How about seeing some of the oldest Tiffany glass windows in the world, or a photography walking tour of downtown Lynn? Want to learn about Marine Science at Salem State University’s Cat Cove Marine Laboratory or sail on the Schooner FAME in Salem? How about taking a tour of the history and architecture of the Peabody Institute Library, visiting the historic Nahant Life Saving Station, or a tour of the historic Olmsted Subdivision in Swampscott? Or, perhaps you’d like to take in some art at a gallery walk and talk through the Marblehead Arts Association’s King Hooper Mansion, or a tour of the WPA Murals at Marblehead’s Abbott Hall? No matter what your interests are, you can find something to explore and enjoy during Trails & Sails: Two Weekends of Walks and Water coming up on September 15-17 and 22-24, 2017!

Presented by Essex Heritage, Trails & Sails features more than 150 free events over two weekends. Events celebrate the elaborate variety of historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Essex National Heritage Area: the 34 cities and towns of Essex County, a 500 square mile region just north of Boston, MA.

For Trails & Sails 2017, Essex Heritage has partnered with non-profit and for-profit recreational organizations across Essex County to offer 150+ free, fun, and family-friendly events at more than 100 sites that showcase our region’s distinctive heritage, history, culture, and natural environment. From historic tours and museums, to guided walks, hikes, paddles, lectures, and other activities, there are events happening morning, afternoon, and evening that welcome your exploration.

The line-up of Trails & Sails events in Lynn includes:

Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Museum Tour, hosted by Lynn Community Association, Inc.

Guided tour of the Lynn Museum, hosted by Lynn Museum

History of Pine Grove Cemetery – Part 1, hosted by Pine Grove Cemetery Commission, Lynn Historical Commission, Lynn Cultural Council, and the Lynn Community Association

History of Pine Grove Cemetery – Part 2, hosted by Pine Grove Cemetery Commission, Lynn Historical Commission, Lynn Cultural Council, and the Lynn Community Association

Lynn Woods Walk, hosted by Lynn Woods Reservation.

LynnArts’ Open Gallery, hosted by Lynn Museum/LynnArts

Photography Walking Tour of Downtown Lynn, Hosted by Lynn Museum.

Tiffany Stained Glass Windows Tour, hosted by St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church.

Walking Richard Fay’s Estate, hosted by Pat Lee, Lynn Historical Commission.

Walking the National Register of Historic Places in Lynn, hosted by Pat Lee, Lynn Historical Commission.

Visit TrailsAndSails.org to see the complete listing of events and design a personalized itinerary. All Trails & Sails events are free and most are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with the exception of a few reservations-required events. A limited number of free hard-copy guides will be available after Labor Day (September 4, 2017) at the 13 Essex National Heritage Area Visitor Centers as well as a number of Eastern Bank branches.